KOCH: RAGBRAI brought out the best in people

I had a cyclist from Texas tell me RAGBRAI restores your faith.

After thinking about it for a few hours, I think he is right. For me it wasn't hopping on a bike and pedaling a 100 miles that bolstered my faith. It was watching communities come together for RAGBRAI.

The Globe Gazette newsroom has worked hard to cover all aspects of the preparations and individuals who made the overnight stays and pit stops successful. It is quite an undertaking to serve thousands of people in a matter of hours or overnight.

We tip our hats to those who took part in the planning. Individuals who took leadership roles spent long days and nights making sure each detail of RAGBRAI was attended to.

Food. Entertainment. Even port-a-potties. You name it, they thought about it.

Of course those planners did not tackle the huge undertaking of RAGBRAI alone. They had teams, business partners, and the kindness of local community members. Their work was all done in the spirit of what Mayor Bill Schickel would call "radical River City hospitality."

Residents were excited to spread good will to those who were passing through because of RAGBRAI. They wanted to show their guests why their community is a gem and make their stay comfortable. They wanted to connect and be that smiling face after a long journey.

Every resident had their own way to extend hospitality. Hosts told me about the laundry room they allowed cyclists to use, the basement space they were painting before guests came, or the rhubarb they prepped for pies.

It was awesome for me to talk to so many people who were excited to extend kindness to thousands. I was more excited to see all the plans come together than anything else. And when the big day came, I was honestly speechless.

Walking around downtown Mason City on Wednesday was like traversing through a plasma ball. Things were electric.

Volunteers were quick to ask "what can I do to help?" or "what do you need assistance with?" Planners darted around to oversee details and make sure people were where they needed to be.

Many of the planners and organizers stopped to say hello and asked if I needed anything. I shook my head and wished them a good rest of their day. It was their day to shine and show the hospitality they had planned for months.

I managed to catch one of the RAGBRAI housing hosts I talked to two weeks prior to talk for a few moments. She had an issue come up, and she wasn't sure how she was going to feed her RAGBRAI guests breakfast. Her next-door neighbor stepped up to made the entire spread for her.

These are the little things that make me enjoy the North Iowa community and my home state.

The same Texan told me there is no other state that can pull off an event like RAGBRAI. The big reason was because of the "Iowa nice" people show to strangers.

After seeing so much Iowa nice over the past couple weeks, I can see why he said that. It is a beautiful thing seeing people going above and beyond to care for strangers.

It restores faith. RAGBRAI really does bring out the best in people.