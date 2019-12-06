Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Updating laws and consumer protections to reflect the gig economy and the changing nature of employment, and investing in education and job training are two key elements of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s plan for preparing Americans for a changing economy.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she also would work to make it easier to save for retirement, invest in quality and affordable child care programs and national paid family and medical leave, and allow gig workers to organize and update the tax code to benefit them.

