KJYL Christian Radio will broadcast its annual Share-a-thon fundraiser November 12, 13 and 14.

Under this year’s theme of “Answers, Light, Hope,” the Share-a-thon fundraiser will feature interviews with local listeners, lots of volunteer assistance, and music. Share-a-thon will also provide friends the opportunity to share a tax-deductible donation with the listener-supported ministry of KJYL.

For more information regarding the KJYL ministry and Share-a-thon, please visit www.kinshipradio.org or call the KJYL studios at 515-825-3100.

