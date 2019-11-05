KJYL Christian Radio will broadcast its annual Share-a-thon fundraiser November 12, 13 and 14.
Under this year’s theme of “Answers, Light, Hope,” the Share-a-thon fundraiser will feature interviews with local listeners, lots of volunteer assistance, and music. Share-a-thon will also provide friends the opportunity to share a tax-deductible donation with the listener-supported ministry of KJYL.
For more information regarding the KJYL ministry and Share-a-thon, please visit www.kinshipradio.org or call the KJYL studios at 515-825-3100.
