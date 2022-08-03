 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kids Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum

Kinney Pioneer Museum
Rae Burnette

Come out to the Kinney Pioneer Museum for Kids Day starting at 1 p.m. The train display, quill writing, typing, gunny sack racing, and rope making are back by popular demand. Civil War display, mural making, sidewalk chalk, cement art and history are new for 2022. New exhibits include concrete sculpture and electric bikes. Ice cream, cookies, floats, and drinks will be served from 1 to 4 p.m.  Admission price includes food, prizes, and more. Come learn something new.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

