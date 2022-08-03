Kids Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum

Come out to the Kinney Pioneer Museum for Kids Day starting at 1 p.m. The train display, quill writing, typing, gunny sack racing, and rope making are back by popular demand. Civil War display, mural making, sidewalk chalk, cement art and history are new for 2022. New exhibits include concrete sculpture and electric bikes. Ice cream, cookies, floats, and drinks will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission price includes food, prizes, and more. Come learn something new.