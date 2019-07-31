Kensett Museum

The Kensett Museum and Kensett Log Cabin

The Kensett Museum is open to visitors every Sunday, 2-4 p.m. 

The museum is housed inside a repurposed Methodist Church built by renowned American architect F.W. Kinney in 1899, and is one of the 11 historical sites comprising the Worth County Historical Society.

Guests will enjoy a locally-curated collection of antique and vintage artifacts, such as settlement maps, books, school memorabilia, pump organs, one-of-a-kind altar paintings and a preserved log cabin located on the property.

Kensett Museum is located at 401 Second St. in Kensett. Admission is free.

