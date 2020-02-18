"Keep country country"

House Local Government subcommittee members liked a bill dubbed the “Keep the County Country” bill, but doubted there is time to improve it before the Friday deadline to win committee approval.

HF 2286 would prohibit cities from annexing land with a corn suitability rating of 45 or higher. Lawmakers and lobbyists at the hearing agreed that a 45 CSR is not desirable for corn production, but might be suitable for grazing.

Lobbyists for cities and business interests said the bill could inhibit growth around cities where growth is occurring in Iowa.

A Farm Bureau lobbyist called HF 2286 a “starting point” for a discussion about annexation, but the group neither favors nor opposes the bill.

There also was concern that the bill would take away a property owner’s right to be voluntarily annexed by a city and could affect the value of the property.

“It’s worthy of discussion,” Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said, “but I don’t think we can get it done in the time we have.”

