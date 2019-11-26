Robert and La Vonne Beshey Kahl

Robert and La Vonne Beshey Kahl

Robert and La Vonne Beshey Kahl are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married on Nov. 28, 1959. They were married at the First Lutheran Church, Britt.

Their address is P.O. Box 2778, High Springs, Florida 32655

