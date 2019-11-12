Junior Achievement is partnering with the Forest City Community School District to provide the JA Economics for Success program, which is a hands-on learning opportunity that fosters financial literacy and career readiness skills for students. For a successful program launch, Junior Achievement is immediately seeking community and business volunteers to serve as classroom mentors.
Through engaging activities, JA Economics for Success shows middle school students how to earn money, spend wisely within a budget, save and invest, use credit cautiously and protect their finances.
Classroom volunteers play a key role in bringing Junior Achievement to life. By sharing their personal and professional experiences and skills with students, they help them make the connection between what they are learning in school and how it can be applied in work and life. Volunteers can make a life-long difference in the lives of students in as little as one hour a week for five to six weeks.
“I am excited about the Junior Achievement program,” said Marcie Burns, Teacher, Forest City Middle School. “I know having someone from outside the school talk to students about financial literacy would make this much more meaningful to the students.”
Junior Achievement provides the training, curriculum includes discussion questions, games and activities focused on financial literacy and career readiness and a classroom.
To learn more about the classroom schedules, please contact Carrie Pontzius at cpontzius@jaeasterniowa.org or visit: https://engage.ja.org/volunteer/findaclass?site=JAEICedarValley
