Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12

The Belmond-Klemme football team scored a dominant win over North Union on Friday night, as running back Jaace Weidemann yet again took control of the game. 

Weidemann took the ball 18 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Incredibly, this was not his season high, as he ran for 289 yards two weeks ago against Bishop Garrigan and ran for 239 yards against North Butler. It was the fifth time this season that Weidemann has rushed for over 200 yards. 

Weidemann is currently third in the state in rushing yards, with 1637 so far on the season. 

With the win, the Broncos improved to 6-2 on the season, and 3-1 in district play. Belmond-Klemme will play next Friday, against top-ranked West Hancock. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments