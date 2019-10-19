Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
The Belmond-Klemme football team scored a dominant win over North Union on Friday night, as running back Jaace Weidemann yet again took control of the game.
Weidemann took the ball 18 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Incredibly, this was not his season high, as he ran for 289 yards two weeks ago against Bishop Garrigan and ran for 239 yards against North Butler. It was the fifth time this season that Weidemann has rushed for over 200 yards.
Weidemann is currently third in the state in rushing yards, with 1637 so far on the season.
With the win, the Broncos improved to 6-2 on the season, and 3-1 in district play. Belmond-Klemme will play next Friday, against top-ranked West Hancock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.