 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

J. Jeffrey Messerole at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on April 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Fat Hilll

Patrons enjoying a drink at Fat Hill Brewing.

Fat Hill Brewing is pleased to welcome multi-award winning songwriter, J. Jeffrey Messerole, to the stage on Thursday for a 7 p.m. show.  Messerole blends guitar with engaging lyrics and harmonica to tell gritty American tales.  The songs are bound to evoke emotion from all of his listeners.  Whether solo, or often seen with his road band, “The Stone Horses”, he’s happy to share his original folk, blues, and alternative country music rooted right here in the heart of the Great Plains. Free admission.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News