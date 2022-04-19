J. Jeffrey Messerole at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on April 21

Fat Hill Brewing is pleased to welcome multi-award winning songwriter, J. Jeffrey Messerole, to the stage on Thursday for a 7 p.m. show. Messerole blends guitar with engaging lyrics and harmonica to tell gritty American tales. The songs are bound to evoke emotion from all of his listeners. Whether solo, or often seen with his road band, “The Stone Horses”, he’s happy to share his original folk, blues, and alternative country music rooted right here in the heart of the Great Plains. Free admission.