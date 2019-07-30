Winnebago County Extension and Outreach will host a farmland leasing meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Titonka Savings Bank located at 101 Hwy 69 N in Forest City. 

These annual meetings are offered to address questions that landowners, tenants or other interested individuals have about leasing farmland.

This 2 1/2 hour workshop is designed to assist landowners, farm tenants and other agribusiness professionals with current issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements. 

Registration is $20 per individual or $30 per couple. An additional $5 fee will be added if registering less than two calendar days before the workshop.

Pre-register by calling the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach office at 641 -584 –2261.

