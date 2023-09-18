The IowaWORKS Mason City office, 600 S. Pierce Ave., hosts weekly hiring events Tuesdays in the job center to connect job-ready candidates with area employers who are hiring.
The events from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. focus on making connections. Employers from the area participate and all interested applicants are encouraged to attend.
“There’s never been a greater time to reenter the workforce, and these weekly hiring events will help showcase the wide variety of positions available in our area,” said Sara Cook, business engagement consultant for IowaWORKS' Mason City office. “Our weekly hiring events are often the first step to reemployment or even new careers in high demand fields. IowaWORKS stands ready to help any job seeker find the connection they need to get started.”
This week's featured employers:
- Smithfield 1-3 p.m.
Hiring General Production Competitive Starting Pay $20.70/hr & Maintenance Positions Competitive starting pay $27.25—$36.50. More information at smithfieldfoods.com/masoncity
- North Iowa Cooperative 1-3 p.m.
Hiring Grain Handler-Portland, Custom Applicators, CDL Drivers, & Seasonal Workers see job descriptions at www.nicoop.com/careers
For more information, call IowaWORKS at (641) 422-1524.