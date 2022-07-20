 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Storytelling Festival at City Park in Clear Lake Saturday July 23

  • Updated
Storyteller Slayton

Sara Slayton, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, spins a tale as part of the 2014 Iowa Storytelling Festival in Clear Lake's City Park as part of the Lakefest weekend.

 JEFF HEINZ, The Globe Gazette

The Clear Lake Public Library's Storytelling Festival offers free performances by the Midwest's finest storytellers performing for a multigenerational audience in City Park from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Part of the Iowa Storytelling Festival Birds: Wise and Wonderful, Magical, and Mystical (Ages 8 and up) Children’s program performance about the fantastical fights of birds. Performed by Ingrid Nixon. Bringing together some of the greatest storytellers of Eastern Iowa the TellersBridge performs as a subgroup of an advanced Toastmasters Club. Their show is storytellers performing personal stories. What was it like for an Alliant Energy Draftsman seeing a wind turbine close up for the first time? What about an embracing the lake experience. These are just a couple of the stories TellersBridge will be performing.

