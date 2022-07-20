Iowa Storytelling Festival at City Park in Clear Lake Saturday July 23

The Clear Lake Public Library's Storytelling Festival offers free performances by the Midwest's finest storytellers performing for a multigenerational audience in City Park from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Part of the Iowa Storytelling Festival Birds: Wise and Wonderful, Magical, and Mystical (Ages 8 and up) Children’s program performance about the fantastical fights of birds. Performed by Ingrid Nixon. Bringing together some of the greatest storytellers of Eastern Iowa the TellersBridge performs as a subgroup of an advanced Toastmasters Club. Their show is storytellers performing personal stories. What was it like for an Alliant Energy Draftsman seeing a wind turbine close up for the first time? What about an embracing the lake experience. These are just a couple of the stories TellersBridge will be performing.