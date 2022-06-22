Iowa State's top-two moments as Title IX turns 50

Editors note: These are the final two parts in a series counting down the top 10 moments in Iowa State Cyclones women’s athletics history in the days leading up to the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23.

Part Four

AMES — Lisa (Koll) Uhl rolled the dice and dug deep. Iowa State’s star distance runner and 2012 Olympian yearned to finish her sterling collegiate career with a rare “double” win in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races at the NCAA Championships, so as she laced up her sneakers as a Cyclone one last time in 2010, she was more worried about strength and endurance than time.

“It's going to be quite a task to try and get them both,” Uhl told the Cedar Rapids Gazette at the time. “I figure it's my last NCAA meet, so I've got to take a shot.”

The former Fort Dodge standout squarely landed both, becoming just the third female athlete to win both events in the same NCAA Outdoor Championships meet.

Few were surprised. Uhl had already secured two NCAA titles, so the “double” win simply capped a record-setting and decorated collegiate career — and rightly sits at No. 2 in our countdown of top moments in ISU women’s sports history since the adoption of Title IX 50 years ago.

She was inducted into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a core group of people with me at Iowa State who had the same goals as me,” Uhl said in a news release at the time. “Although it was a big transition, it was so much fun. I loved every second of it and have so many great memories. I can’t put into words how much this means to me. Iowa State did so much for me.”

Uhl, in turn, broke the mold. She won the Honda award, which honors the nation’s top track and field athlete, after her senior season and competed in the 2012 London Olympics before embarking on a five-year professional career. Uhl remains the Cyclones’ record-holder in both the 5,000- and 10,000-meters.

Part Five

AMES — Bill Fennelly is rarely a man of few words. Iowa State’s loquacious — and extremely successful — women’s head basketball coach nonetheless became nearly speechless in the wake of the program’s landmark 64-58 upset triumph over mighty Connecticut in the 1999 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

“It's hard to put into words what this team has accomplished,' Fennelly told reporters after the win that ranks No. 1 in our countdown of top moments in ISU women’s sports history since the passage of Title IX. “Every game we do something special. We weren't satisfied to just give them a good game and be happy making it to the Sweet 16.”

Countless examples of how Fennelly and his staff turned a once-downtrodden program into a perennial winner lurked within the closing moments of the momentous win:

**Down 50-44 with 5:26 remaining, the late Monica Huelman drained a crucial 3-point shot. The former Vinton-Shellsburg standout scored five points in the game, but that basket ignited a stirring run.

**Megan Taylor’s 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining put the Cyclones ahead for good against the top-seeded Huskies, who had never previously lost in the Sweet 16.

**Former Cedar Rapids Washington star Stacy Frese led ISU with 16 points — and drained two 3-pointers along with two free throws in the final five minutes to cement the win.

In short, belief and execution merged with clutch shotmaking to catapult the Cyclones to an unlikely victory. The program placed itself on the national map and its been there ever since.

In Fennelly’s 27 seasons as head coach, ISU has failed to post a winning record just three times. The Cyclones have made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances in that span, as well as six Sweet 16 trips. That’s where ISU found itself last March before falling to upstart Creighton. The Cyclones set a program record for wins (28) and will likely be ranked near or among the top five teams this preseason.

So while the UConn win set the stage for broader success, Fennelly’s ensured that ISU has remained in contention for future breakthroughs and each one brings its own unique sense of joy and accomplishment.

“I told our kids, everyone’s like, ‘Does it ever get old?’” Fennelly said before his team’s 2022 NCAA Tournament-opening win against UT-Arlington at Hilton Coliseum. “Well, there’s a lot of kids sitting up there that haven’t had this (NCAA Tournament) experience at home. They don’t do it 20 times. They might do it once. Ashley Joens is gonna do it four (or five) times. That’s great. So it is why you do what you do.”

