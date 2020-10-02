Iowa State's offensive consistency in spotlight

Even though this is just his third game and he’s made some mistakes early, Campbell knows how dangerous he is, especially with Lincoln Riley as his coach.

“I think the first conversation would be, you’re talking about one of the best quarterback coaches and offensive minds in our sport,” Campbell said. “So I think that's a huge positive for a guy like Spencer to have as he works and develops and grows. And then No. 2 is the big thing. The reality for all these teams and all these players is, you still have to play the game and you still have to be able to go out and go through tough times. I think every great player, every great team has to have adversity and then obviously have to have the ability to respond to it.”

We’ll all see on Saturday how Rattler is able to respond to adversity after losing for the first time at the collegiate level.

OKLAHOMA DEFENSE

Oklahoma’s defense will never grab the headlines as long as Lincoln Riley is the coach and the offense is getting 500 yards of offense and 35-plus points per game.

But the defense shouldn’t be overlooked.