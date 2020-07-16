Iowa sets another record high 24-hour coronavirus case count

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — For the second time in the past week, Iowa on Thursday set a new high for number of new coronavirus cases recorded in a 24-hour span.

The state public health department reported 830 new cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday. That surpassed the previous high of 769, established Saturday.

Before that, the previous high-water mark was 757 reported cases on May 2, according to state public health data compiled by the bureau.

The 830 newly reported cases Wednesday were not necessarily confirmed in that 24-hour span, just reported by the state in that window. The 830 newly reported cases likely were confirmed by local health officials over a span of multiple days before being reported to the state.

Also, 18 new virus-related deaths were reported Thursday by the state public health department. That is the largest one-day total since June 2.

Similar to the new cases, the 18 newly reported deaths did not necessarily occur in the past 24 hours, but more likely occurred over a span of multiple days.

Overall, the rolling average of new cases continue to trend upward to a second peak, nearly matching the previous peak in early May.