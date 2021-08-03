Iowa’s infrastructure requests on hold for now

“It’s as if there are three parallel tracks — appropriations, an infrastructure package and, third, a reconciliation bill coming through a budget resolution,” explained Brittany Madni, legislative director for Republican 1st District U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. “The House has done its work on the appropriations bills. It’s waiting for the Senate to finish its work on infrastructure package. The budget resolution with reconciliation instructions remains outstanding.”

The analogy works only to the point where the parallel tracks have to intersect when House and Senate leaders try to round up votes to pass those measures, she added.

There’s widespread support — in Congress and among the public — for infrastructure spending. Much of the concern is the $1 trillion price tag. While roughly half is new spending, the House earmarks do not call for new spending. The House bill authorizes spending money that has already been appropriated.

Hinson, who sits on the House Appropriations and Budget committees, explained the House is directing that “money already being designated to certain federal programs be allocated to these projects within those programs.”

If the money already is approved to be spent, she said, she would prefer it go to projects in Iowa rather than somewhere else.