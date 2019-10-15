On the Farm
• Iowa is the number one pork producing state in the U.S. and the top state for pork exports.
• Nearly one-third of the nation’s hogs are raised in Iowa.
• Iowa has more than 6,200 pig farms.
• There are pig farmers in every Iowa county. The top five Iowa counties for pig production are Washington, Sioux, Lyon, Hamilton and Plymouth.
• Iowa producers marketed almost 48 million hogs in 2018.
• At any one time, there are approximately 22 million pigs being raised in Iowa.
The Economic Contribution
• As of 2015, 141,813 jobs were associated with the Iowa pork industry.*
• One in nearly 12 working Iowans has a job tied to the pork industry.*
• Exports of pork from Iowa totaled more than $2.1 billion in 2018.
• In 2018, Japan, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, and Hong Kong/China are the leading value export markets for Iowa pork. The largest export markets by volume were Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Hong Kong/China.**
• Hog production contributed $13.1 billion to the state economy in 2015.*
• The pork industry contributed $36.7 billion in sales in 2015.*
• Pork slaughtering and processing facilities generated $23.7 billion dollars in 2015.
• One hog consumes approximately 9 to 10 bushels of corn and 100 pounds of soybean meal from birth to a market weight of 275 pounds. The production to fill that need is equal to 25% of all corn and soybean acres in Iowa.
The Sustainability Side of Pork
• Livestock production in Iowa supplies about 25% of Iowa’s cropland fertilizer needs
• Pork sustainability keeps improving. When compared to 1960, the use of natural resources per pound of pork produced has been reduced significantly. Nearly 76 percent less land is used, 25% less water, and 7% less energy. In all, that shrinks the carbon footprint by nearly 8%.***
* Source: Decision Innovation Solutions 2017 Economic Contribution Study.
**Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation 2018 Pork Export Statistics
***Source: A Retrospective Assessment of U.S. Pork Production: 1960 to 2015, University of Arkansas, 2018.
