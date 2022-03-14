Iowa police officer fired for switching off body camera amid unruly crowd

An Iowa police officer who repeatedly turned off his body camera while dealing with an unruly crowd of citizens committed job-related misconduct, an Iowa judge has ruled.

State records indicate Walter Pacheco was fired by the city of Eagle Grove from his job as a police officer last summer, several weeks after he began working for the city.

His termination stemmed from an incident last summer that involved Pacheco being assigned to handle crowd control at a bar. Pacheco was at the establishment for two to three hours, during which time about 200 people gathered. Some of the people were intoxicated and, at some point, the crowd began to get out of control. Some of the individuals made comments that Pacheco considered intimidating or that he interpreted as death threats, according to state records.

Although the employer’s policy requires police officers to have their body cameras turned on when interacting with the public, Pacheco turned off his camera multiple times while at the scene, saying later it was “dead time” that wasn’t worth recording.

Later that day, with his camera switched on, Pacheco was talking with a firefighter about the number of intoxicated people in the crowd and remarked that instead of arresting the people, he could have simply shot them.

The department later reviewed the footage and fired Pacheco for having switched off his camera while performing crowd control and for his remarks to the firefighter. In his defense, Pacheco said the remark about shooting people was a joke.

He was recently denied unemployment benefits, with an administrative law judge ruling that he had engaged in misconduct.

“Mr. Pacheco’s argument that he turned off his body camera only during ‘dead time’ and turned it back on when he interacted with the public is undercut by him keeping his body camera on while he spoke with the firefighter,” Administrative Law Judge Daniel Zeno ruled.

