Iowa officials to launch Future Ready webinar

Iowa officials plan to launch a monthly webinar series this week covering a variety of topics about workforce development. The webinar from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday will be geared toward employers and opportunities available with hiring returning citizens.

Speakers include Kyle Horn, founder and director of America’s Job Honor Awards and advocate for the nation’s untapped workforce; Shelley Seitz, workforce and federal bonding program coordinator for Iowa Workforce Development; and Jennifer Seil, re-entry adviser at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

The speakers will address typical employer questions when hiring returning citizens, the skilled training opportunities offered through the Iowa Department of Corrections, and the resources available to help connect employers with an underused talent pool.

