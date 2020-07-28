You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa National Guard to hold streaming sendoff for soldiers
0 comments

Iowa National Guard to hold streaming sendoff for soldiers

Iowa National Guard
Submitted

The Iowa Army National Guard will host a modified sendoff for 330 soldiers leaving for deployment at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and 34th Infantry Division will depart to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, according to a press release.

Deployment will take place out of five Iowa armories: Spencer, Estherville, Charles City, Fort Dodge and Johnston. 

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the sendoff will not be open to the public, but will instead be livestreamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Carroll Terhark

  • Updated

Mason City — Carroll Terhark, 82, of Mason City; husband of Maggie and father of Amanda, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at MercyOne North I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News