Iowa National Guard to hold streaming sendoff for soldiers

The Iowa Army National Guard will host a modified sendoff for 330 soldiers leaving for deployment at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and 34th Infantry Division will depart to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, according to a press release.

Deployment will take place out of five Iowa armories: Spencer, Estherville, Charles City, Fort Dodge and Johnston.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the sendoff will not be open to the public, but will instead be livestreamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

