Iowa loss exposes some good, a lot of bad

IOWA CITY – Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 21-20 loss to Northwestern:
1. The good
An Iowa defense which entered the 2020 season in need of a vocal leader may have found one in junior Daviyon Nixon.
The Hawkeyes are young on defense from an experience standpoint and while end Chauncey Golston deals with added attention from opposing offenses as the only returning starter on the defensive front, Nixon is the beneficiary of additional opportunities.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Wisconsin native currently leads Iowa with 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks and shares the team lead with 18 tackles and one forced fumble through two games.
Equally important, he doesn't hesitate to help energize teammates on the sideline with vocal support.
"I was telling guys we've got to finish. I want my guys to be strong and tough. I want everybody as hyped up as we can be,'' Nixon said.
2. The tough to take
The 900 or so cutouts of fans positioned around Kinnick Stadium had it right, stunned and silent as Northwestern rallied from 17 points down to earn its third win at Iowa in five seasons.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his team's resiliency as it crafted the Wildcats' biggest come-from-behind effort against a Big Ten foe since overcoming a 28-3 deficit to beat Indiana 29-28 in 2009.
"We put ourselves in a hole, but we got together at the end of the first quarter, looked at each other and said, 'Let's get it going,' and we did,'' Fitzgerald said.
3. The not so fast
Shortly after Northwestern senior Blake Gallagher sealed Iowa's fate by wrapping his arms around the the third interception thrown by Spencer Petras, the what-have-you-done-in-the-last-10-seconds crowd on social media was clamoring for change.
Alex Padilla? Deuce Hogan? Anybody?
Not so fast.
Petras has been far from perfect in the first two starts of his career, completing 48-of-89 passes for 481 yards during Iowa's 0-2 start.
The sophomore hasn't had the luxury of settling into the job against the likes of an Akron or a Montana. He's getting a quick taste of Big Ten football, dealing with the stinging reality of it now while learning beneficial future lessons.
"The bottom line is Spencer is a two-game quarterback right now, so he's a very young guy,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "This wasn't a fun experience for him ... but he'll grow from this.''
And now is not the time to make a change.
4. The bad
Iowa's inability to sustain a rushing attack has been somewhat baffling two games into the season.
The Hawkeyes return enough experience on the offensive line and enough talent in the backfield in Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent and a now-healthy Ivory Kelly-Martin that Iowa should be able to effectively move the ball on the ground and use that ability to control the clock.
Against a defense built to deny the run, Iowa obliged. The Hawkeyes collected just 77 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Of those, 25 yards came on two plays, a 15-yard touchdown run by Goodson and a 10-yard scramble by Petras.
It wasn't the encore Iowa wanted after gaining 195 yards on the ground at Purdue.
The inconsistency left graduate transfer tackle Coy Cronk on the bench in the second half after he was "struggling a little bit,'' from the perspective of Ferentz.
5. The ugly
When playing games as tight as the ones Iowa has been involved with through two weeks, untimely turnovers are magnified and mistakes have left the Hawkeyes 0-2 to start the season for the first time in two decades.
One week after Purdue turned the second of two Iowa fumbles into a game-winning score, Northwestern converted the first of three second-half interceptions thrown by Petras into game-deciding points and then sealed the outcome when he threw his third pick.
While the sample size is admittedly small, two games, only eight teams in college football have averaged more than the 2.5 giveaways the Hawkeyes have averaged through two outings.
The good news? One of those eight, Michigan State, visits Iowa City at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Nationally, only Mississippi State has averaged more than the 3.5 turnovers per game the Spartans have surrendered during their 1-1 start.
