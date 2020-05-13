Iowa Legislature set to resume session June 3

The Iowa Legislature has again pushed back plans for reconvening its 2020 session, which has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers suspended their session March 16 for 30 days as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of legislators, staff and the public.

After pushing that back until this Friday, the Legislative Council now plans to vote to wait until June 3 to resume its in-person work at the Statehouse in Des Moines.

Suspending the session was necessary to ensure the state’s health care infrastructure was not overwhelmed, said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.

“It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty,” he said.

“Iowans have stepped up and done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. “It is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines so we can complete our work.”

Legislators have yet to agree on a state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. But the resumed session may go beyond that.

In his statement, Whitver said lawmakers also needed to “implement policy priorities.”