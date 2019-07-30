Iowa Lakes Community College has released the spring honors list.
Those area students named to the list include:
Buffalo Center - William Roeder
Forest City - Samuel Evers*, Phoebe Kozitza and Samantha Walski
Garner - Tucker Datema* and Cassidy Hannah
Thompson - Cory Mathahs* and Jacob Swearingen*
To be named a student must be full-time student (12 credits or more), who has demonstrated academic excellence by earning a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President's list. *Indicates a 4.00 (A) average.
