Iowa Lakes Community College has released the spring honors list.

Those area students named to the list include:

Buffalo Center - William Roeder

Forest City - Samuel Evers*, Phoebe Kozitza and Samantha Walski

Garner - Tucker Datema* and Cassidy Hannah

Thompson - Cory Mathahs* and Jacob Swearingen*

To be named a student must be full-time student (12 credits or more), who has demonstrated academic excellence by earning a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President's list. *Indicates a 4.00 (A) average.

