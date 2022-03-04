 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iowa House judiciary panel withdraws subpoenas in probe of judge

  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa couple charged with 42 counts of animal neglect

Iowa couple charged with 42 counts of animal neglect

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department has reported that two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of animal neglect following an investigation that began after 42 dogs were rescued from the couple’s mobile home in Fruitland.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News