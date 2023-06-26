IOWA CITY — Iowa is receiving $43.5 million in federal funding to buy zero- and low-emission buses, with over half of those dollars going to Iowa City to expand it electric bus fleet and build a new transit facility.

Iowa City will receive $23.2 million, which includes doubling the size of its electric bus fleet to eight. The project will improve transit system conditions, service reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Federal Transit Administration, which awarded the funds.

Iowa City’s transportation director, Darian Nagle-Gamm, said the federal funds for additional electric buses and a new facility will be a “game changer” and a “necessary piece to the puzzle” of further improving the transit system for Iowa City residents.

“These two things happening at the same time is an absolutely amazing opportunity for transforming our transit system to this new sustainable technology in a new facility that will better meet our needs today and also better meet our needs for the future,” Nagle-Gamm said.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will get almost $17.9 million on behalf of five transit agencies, including the city of Coralville. The city of Dubuque also will get just under $2.4 million.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Monday almost $1.7 billion for transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions.

Funding for the grants comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Monday's announcement covers the second round of grants for buses and supporting infrastructure. All told, the U.S. government has invested $3.3 billion in the projects so far. Officials expect to award roughly $5 billion more over the next three years.

In addition to the Iowa City funds, the Iowa DOT will receive almost $17.9 million on behalf of five transit agencies. The agencies and funding breakdown is:

Coralville Transit System will use $928,526 for two electric vehicles.

Clinton Municipal Transit Administration will use $1.5 million for three electric vehicles.

River Bend Transit serving Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties, as well as the Illinois Quad City area — will use $7.7 million toward constructing a transit facility.

Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Authority — serving Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Story and Warren counties — will use $6.1 million for five electric vehicles and facilities upgrades.

Southwest Iowa Transit Agency — serving Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties — will use $1.5 million for three electric vehicles

“This funding will help reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from transit vehicle operations, improve the resilience of transit facilities and enhance access and mobility within the service areas of these transit agencies,” said Emma Simmons, transit planner with the Iowa DOT.

The two electric buses for Coralville will primarily be used for the city’s disability paratransit service, said Vicky Robrock, Coralville's director of parking and transportation. Robrock said the city is excited for the opportunity to introduce the first electric buses to its fleet.

This funding also will assist with workforce development activities. Simmons said the Iowa department will create a skill-based curriculum around advanced vehicle technologies, engineering, maintenance and repair that can be implemented by schools across the state.

Simmons said Iowa DOT has started conversations with two- and four-year colleges, including Western Iowa Tech Community College, Northeast Iowa Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Northwest Iowa Community College and the University of Iowa.

The city of Dubuque will get just under $2.4 million for its transit system, The Jule. The city will use grant funding to buy battery electric buses and charging equipment. This project will help the city improve service reliability and achieve its goal of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.