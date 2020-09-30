Iowa Department of Education recommends T.J. Schneckloth as Davenport’s interim superintendent

The Iowa Department of Education has made a recommendation for the interim leadership for the Davenport Community School District.
State officials chose T.J. Schneckloth as the interim superintendent for Davenport schools, according to a post on the department's website. He will report directly to the state.
Schneckloth, a district staffer, served as the interim superintendent after Superintendent Art Tate left and before Robert Kobylski was hired.
The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the district at the district’s expense. Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s elected school board.
Friday’s decision was the first time such a step has been taken. A Iowa Department of Education recommendation argued the district is failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
Among the concerns was the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan that lacked data or adequate evidence of its progress in various areas. The state officials deemed it insufficient.
The state board must approve the plan, and is scheduled to take action Thursday afternoon during a special meeting. If the board enacts the plan as described, the interims would be in charge for six months, with a state board review for whether the arrangement should continue scheduled for March.
On Tuesday, Amy J. Williamson, of the education department’s bureau of school improvement, said the plan will include contributions from the state, the school district and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.
The outline published Wednesday states that Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend and Shane Williams, its director of educational services, would provide oversight and advise to Schneckloth and be present at the district facilities a few times a week. They would also be responsible for coordinating weekly communication and updates with the state.
The plan stated that Schneckloth, Decker and Williams would select the interim CFO.
Once the interim leadership takes charge, it would determine the authority Kobylski and the district’s existing CFO will have, according to the plan and Williamson.
The plan said that, though Schneckloth will report to the state, the district’s school board would still be vital to the efforts to correct compliance issues as well as the day-to-day operations of the district.
The employment costs of the arrangement to the district will be based on the salaries of the two positions and their extent will depend on how long the arrangement lasts, the plan said.
The costs the district will be expected to cover will also include implementation costs for the action plan, Williamson said Tuesday. She could not give a total estimate of those costs.
The board would be updated on the district’s progress on compliance issues during its regular meetings, the plan states.
The district and the state have been involved in the correction effort for several years. Among the noncompliance issues identified during state audits was disproportionality: the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
During the corrective efforts, the district was only conditionally accredited by the state.
Nobody from the school district was available for comment Wednesday.
