Iowa Department of Education recommends T.J. Schneckloth as Davenport’s interim superintendent

The plan said that, though Schneckloth will report to the state, the district’s school board would still be vital to the efforts to correct compliance issues as well as the day-to-day operations of the district.

The employment costs of the arrangement to the district will be based on the salaries of the two positions and their extent will depend on how long the arrangement lasts, the plan said.

The costs the district will be expected to cover will also include implementation costs for the action plan, Williamson said Tuesday. She could not give a total estimate of those costs.

The board would be updated on the district’s progress on compliance issues during its regular meetings, the plan states.

The district and the state have been involved in the correction effort for several years. Among the noncompliance issues identified during state audits was disproportionality: the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.