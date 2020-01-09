Iowa caucuses: Candidates stopping through North Iowa soon

Joe Biden: Though Biden himself didn't appear, high-profile supporters such as former Secretary of State John Kerry stopped in Algona and Mason City on Thursday to stump for the former vice president.

Elizabeth Warren: The junior senator from Massachusetts has a townhall event in Mason City, with U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-California), set for Saturday, January 11, at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Intermediate.

Pete Buttigieg: 2020's youngest candidate will be speaking in Mason City, at the North Iowa Events Center, on Wednesday, January 15, at 6:50 p.m. The following day, Buttigieg will stop at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona for an event at 10:30 a.m.

