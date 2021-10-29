Iowa Capitol Digest: State senator resigns, energy assistance applications and more

A roundup of state government and Capitol new items of interest for Friday:

STATE SENATOR RESIGNS: Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, announced he will resign from the Iowa Senate effective at 12 p.m. today to take a job with the Texas Public Policy Foundation — a conservative think tank based in Austin.

“This all happened very suddenly,” said Whiting, 33, a lawyer who has held the Senate District 1 seat for about three years. “But it was an opportunity that I just, professionally, couldn’t pass up.”

Under Iowa law, Gov. Kim Reynolds must set the date for a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 within five days.

Republicans currently hold a 32-18 majority in the Iowa Senate.

LIHEAP APPLICATIONS BEGIN MONDAY: Officials with the Iowa Utilities Board say limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The annual application period runs from Monday through April 30, 2022.

The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. Under LIHEAP or the weatherization assistance program, Iowa law protects qualified applicants who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from Nov. 1 through April 1.

Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the annual winter moratorium, the IUB urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection in the spring.

DOT OFFICE CLOSED: All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov

For people who need to conduct driver’s license business, the quickest way is to schedule an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

The Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload on the days leading up to and following the holiday. Customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.

