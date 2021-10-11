Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Oct. 11

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:

SAFE AT HOME: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will meet with Eastern Iowa county sheriffs and local law enforcement this week to promote Safe at Home, an address confidentiality program that provides protection for survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking and assault.

The meetings in Cedar Rapids will be today through Thursday and coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is held annually in October.

The goal is to provide resources and information to law enforcement agencies and officers that can readily be disseminated to Iowans dealing with abuse.

More than 30,000 Iowans sought help in 2020 due to domestic violence. Iowa’s Safe at Home program serves more than 1,000 participants across the state.

For more information about Iowa’s Safe at Home program, visit safeathome.iowa.gov/.

LATINO HALL OF FAME: Six Latino leaders will be inducted into the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs Hall of Fame during a virtual celebration Saturday.

Inductees will be recognized for their contributions to making significant advances in social and racial justice, communications, fair wages, journalism and human rights.

The inductees are Elizabeth Bernal, Marcela Hurtado and Juan Manuel Gálvez Ibarra, all of Iowa City, the late Lorenzo Jasso of Des Moines, Nixson Benitez of Des Moines and Itzel Padron Zuniga of Ames.

The celebration will be streamed on the Iowa Department of Human Rights Facebook page, www.facebook.com/iowadepthumanrights, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

