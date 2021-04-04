Introducing the 'In the Middle' podcast

Back in January, I called Editor Jaci Smith to talk to her about a project that I was working on. My goal is to show the public that two adult women can debate a topic, each listen to one another and find common ground, or “The Middle.” The art of a good, respectful debate and conversation is going to the wayside. I want to bring that back.
As many of you watched the Super Bowl, you may have seen the Jeep commercial with Bruce Springsteen. As I watched the commercial, I was excited to see my project title, “The Middle” being used. I was thrilled that someone else out there was actually thinking the same thing.
Jaci approved my idea and told me to go and find my opposing view. I asked her if she would like to take that role, which she respectively declined because of her position. So, I had a very important task ahead of me. This other person needed to be just as passionate about her liberal political views as I am mine as a conservative. Also of importance, she needs to understand that we must respect one another, to be civil to one another and to be willing to take on this project alongside of me.
God always has a way of putting people in your life path for a reason. That person is Pat Schultz. Recently, I wrote a column about the Keystone XL Pipeline. Pat wrote a letter in response to my article and I appreciated her respectful rebuttal. After I read it, I immediately knew, Pat would be my opposing view. I have known Pat for years. In fact, she is related to my brother-in-law. I have purchased her homemade cards and she was kind in sending me the last of the Colby Car cards she had made, as a gift to me.
She was at the Park Inn Hotel this fall, for a book signing of her "Amazing Early Women of Mason City" book, which I purchased and got signed. I have always enjoyed our conversations and time together. So, I sent her a message to please call me. She was actually vacationing in Mexico, but called me right back. I told her the project and offered her the position, which she happily accepted. She, too, agrees that it is time to bring back respectful dialogue.
This project gets even more interesting, as it has morphed into podcast, produced by the Globe Gazette. A podcast is a better fit for us, as the public can actually hear Pat and I debate topics, give our views and together, find “The Middle.”
Our first podcast, which dropped today, focuses on the changes to Iowa's election laws.
I hope all of you are ready to get back to “The Middle” as well.