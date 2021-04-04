Introducing the 'In the Middle' podcast

Back in January, I called Editor Jaci Smith to talk to her about a project that I was working on. My goal is to show the public that two adult women can debate a topic, each listen to one another and find common ground, or “The Middle.” The art of a good, respectful debate and conversation is going to the wayside. I want to bring that back.

As many of you watched the Super Bowl, you may have seen the Jeep commercial with Bruce Springsteen. As I watched the commercial, I was excited to see my project title, “The Middle” being used. I was thrilled that someone else out there was actually thinking the same thing.

Jaci approved my idea and told me to go and find my opposing view. I asked her if she would like to take that role, which she respectively declined because of her position. So, I had a very important task ahead of me. This other person needed to be just as passionate about her liberal political views as I am mine as a conservative. Also of importance, she needs to understand that we must respect one another, to be civil to one another and to be willing to take on this project alongside of me.