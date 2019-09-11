Preservation Celebration

A Preservation Celebration will be Friday, Aug. 24, at Central Gardens of North Iowa.

Central Gardens will host a Preservation Celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Visitors are invited to spend the afternoon sampling a variety of pickled vegetables, sweet preserves, and breads while learning about different preservation techniques.

Four presenters will demonstrate their knowledge of fruit and vegetable fermenting, seed sharing, animal welfare, and clean farming practices.

The event will take place alongside Central Gardens’ weekly Picnics and Performances gathering at 5 p.m., so guests may also pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and stay for live entertainment on the Naturalist Terrace on the garden’s grounds with a performance by Planet Passengers.

Central Gardens is located at 800 Second St. N, Clear Lake. Admission to the event is free.

