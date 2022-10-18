'In A Different Key' yet to air on TV

'In A Different Key'
will air on Dec. 13
Tuesday's A1 story about One Vision’s screening of the documentary “In a Different Key” misidentified Mickey McGuinness, a subject of the film. The film will premiere on a PBS nationwide broadcast Dec. 13. The iHeart Radio six-part series podcast, which began airing in April, entitled "Autism's First Child," can be found on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
