 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'In A Different Key' yet to air on TV

  • 0

'In A Different Key'
will air on Dec. 13

Tuesday's A1 story about One Vision’s screening of the documentary “In a Different Key” misidentified Mickey McGuinness, a subject of the film. The film will premiere on a PBS nationwide broadcast Dec. 13. The iHeart Radio six-part series podcast, which began airing in April, entitled "Autism's First Child," can be found on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News