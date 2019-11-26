The Winnebago County Community Foundation joined in celebrating Community Foundation Week, a nationwide event, to recognize the increasingly important role community foundations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.
The Winnebago County Community Foundation serves Winnebago County by providing people a place to connect their charitable passions to the causes and community they care about most. Through the establishment of charitable endowment funds, donors leave a legacy for their community that lasts forever.
The organization is best known for making impacts on nonprofit organizations serving Winnebago County through its grant making, which now exceeds $1 million since its inception in 2005.
The Winnebago County Community Foundation is led by a group of local volunteers making grant decisions and promoting philanthropy to residents of Winnebago County. Members of the Winnebago County Community Foundation governing committee are Lisa Durby (Chair), Beth Ades-Hanson, Ken Baker, Mike Johnson, Chad Kohagen, Marty Pins, Alicea Porter, Jill Schutjer and Rachel Stensrud.
The Winnebago County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA), which is confirmed in compliance with national standards for U.S. community foundations. CFNEIA was established in 1956 and now serves a 20-county region, granting over $95 million since its founding. CFNEIA provides administrative and fiduciary support to the Winnebago County Community Foundation.
