ICYMI: Reynolds signs $100M bill to expand broadband

DES MOINES — It’s not all she asked for, but the Iowa Legislature’s $100 million appropriation is a historic investment that will transform Iowa’s broadband infrastructure, “opening doors to new opportunities for communities large and small,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday.

The governor signed House File 867, which includes broadband funding, one of the priorities Reynolds identified at the start of the legislative session in January.

A large share of the $100 million will be used for grants to improve or extend broadband connectivity in rural Iowa, but broadband “deserts” in urban areas likely will benefit from what’s being described as the “largest single, one-time expenditure on a project in Iowa history.”

“We expect that some of the areas that will receive funding are in very remote places,” said Dave Duncan, CEO of Iowa Communications Network. However, he expects grants will be made for projects “in some areas that haven't been eligible for funding before and currently have just good enough service or barely good enough or, if you ask the residents, not at all good enough service.”