Careful on your evening travels tonight: a winter weather advisory is currently in effect for the western portion of the state, while a hazardous weather outlook for central Iowa —including Cerro Gordo County — warns of potential freezing drizzle and patches of ice accumulation, mainly north of Interstate 80.

NWS Ice accumulation forecast

Ice accumulation weather forecast from National Weather Service.

In Mason City, according to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of snow before 10 p.m., followed by a chance of freezing drizzle between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Anticipated accumulations are under a half inch.

Temperatures tonight are expected to fall to a low of 28 degrees.

On Friday morning is a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 10 a.m., then a chance of freezing drizzle between 10 a.m. and noon, then likely drizzle after noon.

NWS IA snowfall forecast

Snow and drizzle are expected again late Saturday into Sunday, especially in northern Iowa. Strong winds of around 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph are forecast during the day on Sunday.

Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility, so check the forecast and road conditions for updates before traveling.

