Ice Cream Social at the Mason City Senior Activity Center Wednesday July 20

  Updated
Enjoy burgers, hot dogs, beans, potato salad, pie and ice cream. Cost is $8 each from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; public is invited, take-out available.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

