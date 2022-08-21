IA Dept. of Public Health warns against alcohol deaths

Alcohol-involved deaths among older Iowans are on the rise.

“We know in our state that in 2020 we saw an increase in heavy drinking …additionally saw 836 alcohol-involved deaths,” said Julie Hibben with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Bureau of Substance Abuse.

Hibben presented this report to members of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division at their annual meeting held at the Park Inn last Thursday. The number jumped from 6.7% of every 100,000 people in 2018, to 8.3% in 2020.

These statistics led to a four-year study conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention and the Iowa Department on Aging and the Alliance of Coalitions for Change, among others. This group, the Alcohol-Involved Deaths Workgroup, did a deeper dive into the issue and came up with recommendations and strategies to address the problem at both the community and state level.

“We started looking specifically at alcohol-related deaths. We noticed the alcohol death rate was almost double in our state over the last 10 years. And we noticed it wasn’t necessarily the young people - it was actually the middle-aged and older adults,” Hibben reported.

According to a 2017 analysis, alcohol use has steadily increased in the 60 years and older population over the past two decades, particularly among women. Data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health indicated that approximately 20% of adults ages 60 to 64 and around 11% over the age of 65 report current binge drinking.

The workgroup concluded the factors in those higher death rates stemmed from substance use, especially alcohol. “People dealing with untreated mental health issues and financial issues - they use alcohol to cope,” Hibben said. “That is a vicious cycle to be on. My concern is, post-pandemic, we are seeing more of that.”

As part of the presentation, the state epidemiologist pulled the records of those whose death was related to alcohol. “When people die, it is not just related to one thing,” Hibben said. In Iowa, alcohol-related deaths were the result of chronic issues such as alcohol poisoning, suicide, vehicular accidents and homicides, and acute issues like cancer, pancreatitis and heart disease.

Alcohol can also interact dangerously with medications taken by older adults and can worsen common medical conditions including stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, osteoporosis, memory loss and mood disorders.

According to the report, the American Public Health Association stated increases in alcohol intake and heavy drinking among women, racial minorities, older adults and those in low-income brackets shows the need to implement public health strategies to address the excessive alcohol consumption.

Moderate drinking is considered to be up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks for men. Heavy drinking is consuming eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks for men. Binge drinking is classified as consuming four or more drinks on one occasion for women and five or more drinks for men.

Some of the recommendations presented included increasing alcohol pricing, limiting the alcohol outlet density and continuing public education.

The workgroup determined that even a small increase in the price for alcohol, or the taxing of it, can lead to reductions in excessive drinking. Additionally, regulating the number of alcohol outlets, such as bars and liquor stores, and having them spaced farther apart has actually proved to protect people living in those areas.