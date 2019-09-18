Surf Ballroom logo

The Surf Ballroom & Museum will welcome veteran performers Hunter Fuerste and his American Vintage Orchestra on Sunday, Sept. 22, as part of its big band series.

Fuerste is an accomplished musician and arranger with over 40 years of playing experience. His band is comprised of 14 pieces, a harmonic vocal group, and dancers.

General admission tickets are $15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 641-357-6151 or visit www.surfballroom.com for details. The Surf Ballroom is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments