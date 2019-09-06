Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 0
The Clear Lake volleyball lost its second straight match on Thursday, falling to Humboldt in straight sets.
The Wildcats won the first set 25-11, and then dominated the second set, 25-6. In the third set, the Lions put up more of a fight, but still lost, 25-20.
The loss dropped Clear Lake to 4-3 on the season. The Lions next match is Tuesday, against Webster City.
