Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 0

The Clear Lake volleyball lost its second straight match on Thursday, falling to Humboldt in straight sets. 

The Wildcats won the first set 25-11, and then dominated the second set, 25-6. In the third set, the Lions put up more of a fight, but still lost, 25-20. 

The loss dropped Clear Lake to 4-3 on the season. The Lions next match is Tuesday, against Webster City. 

