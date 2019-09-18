The Humane Society of North Iowa’s 20th Annual Fall Festival will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the National Guard Armory in Mason City
The fundraiser will include a bake sale, silent auction, concession stand, a kids' play area, and a chance to meet adoptable animals from the shelter.
All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of North Iowa. The event is free and open to the public, but pets are not permitted.
The National Guard Armory is located at 1160 19th St. SW, Mason City.
For more information call 641-423-6241 or visit www.hsni.org.
