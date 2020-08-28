Hugo has high expectations for Mason City swim team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After spending one season away from the pool, Mason City head coach Steve Hugo has returned and is eager to get things started again.

After retiring last year from his teaching career, Hugo had to turn over the reins for one season to assistant coach Marty Van Ausdall.

In his time off, Hugo says he spent his idle time doing lots of gravel-road bicycling, as he didn’t want to sit at home during the time that his team would be practicing. Hugo, who is entering his 36th season as Mason City’s swimming coach, is clearly thrilled to be back in his old spot again.

“It feels great,” Hugo said. “It doesn’t even feel like I took a break. Coach Van Ausdall kept everything going the way I like things to go. A lot of the girls got in some swimming on their own over the summer. We’ve ramped practices up quite a bit after the first week. I got to see where everyone was, fitness level wise. It looks like we’re going to have a fine season.”