Hugo has high expectations for Mason City swim team

After spending one season away from the pool, Mason City head coach Steve Hugo has returned and is eager to get things started again.
After retiring last year from his teaching career, Hugo had to turn over the reins for one season to assistant coach Marty Van Ausdall.
In his time off, Hugo says he spent his idle time doing lots of gravel-road bicycling, as he didn’t want to sit at home during the time that his team would be practicing. Hugo, who is entering his 36th season as Mason City’s swimming coach, is clearly thrilled to be back in his old spot again.
“It feels great,” Hugo said. “It doesn’t even feel like I took a break. Coach Van Ausdall kept everything going the way I like things to go. A lot of the girls got in some swimming on their own over the summer. We’ve ramped practices up quite a bit after the first week. I got to see where everyone was, fitness level wise. It looks like we’re going to have a fine season.”
In his more than three decades aside the pool, Hugo says he has never experience a season like this one, with COVID-19 affecting the way the team has to go about its business. Swimmers are not permitted to shower in the locker rooms after practice, meaning the athletes have to go home to be able to get clean.
The team bus this season is only allowed to have one person in each seat, which means 24 swimmers will be able to be transported to each meet. With 30 kids on the team, six swimmers will have to stay home for each meet. Additionally, there will be no opposing fans at swim meets this year.
For all the differences this year brings, it is nice for the Mohawks’ swimmers to have the familiarity of Hugo beside the pool.
“It’s nice to have Hugo back and have things how they normally are,” senior Nia Litterer said. “It wasn’t too different last year with Coach V. It was the same workouts and same routine and everything. But it is nice to have Hugo back.”
Litterer has high expectations for herself this season. Her situation is unique. As a student at Charles City, she drives every day to Mason City in the afternoon for practice, and on Monday and Wednesday she drives to Mason City in the morning as well for workouts.
Litterer is hopeful that her high level of commitment to the sport will result in a return trip to state.
“If we have our full season, I am hoping to make it to state in my 100 butterfly, which is my main event,” Litterer said. “Also my relays, which is the 200 free relay, the 200 medley relay, and the 400 free relay.”
Last season, Litterer qualified for state in all four of those events, while Madison Braun qualified for the meet in the 100 breaststroke.
Hugo also mentioned sophomore Taylor Halverson, sophomore Jenna Braun, and freshman Grace Hehr as swimmers to watch this season.
Right now, even with all the new rules put into place and the scary reality of the COVID-19 era, Hugo and his swimmers are just thrilled to be back in the pool and doing what they love to do. The rules are in place so the team can hopefully make it all the way to the end of the season
“I’m really grateful we are having our season now,” Litterer said. “I’m just trying my hardest right now, and doing everything I can to make this season great in the time I have.”
The Mohawks started their season on Thursday against Decorah.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!