How and where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Mason City, Cerro Gordo County

The process of making COVID-19 vaccines available to the public has been a complicated process with frequently moving and changing parts.

Here's a roundup of current sign-up and assistance options for COVID-19 vaccines in Mason City, all in one spot.

Currently eligible groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa include individuals ages 65 and older, individuals with disabilities, certain groups of essential workers and those under 65 with preexisting health conditions. Eligible groups and a projected timeline of Iowa's vaccine rollout can be viewed here: https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/eligibility/.

CG Public Health: CG Public Health is using its CodeRED Alert System to inform the public as vaccination sign-up times become available. Instructions, including sign-up time, as well as a link and phone number, are provided in the alert. Learn more here.