Hotel developer points to groundbreaking this year

The 116-room hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project is expected to break ground before the end of the year according to developer David Rachie, one of the hotel developers from SBMC, LLC.

Rachie, who is spearheading both the hotel and family entertainment efforts, told the council one of the biggest challenges to financing the project has been a $15 million rural development loan guarantee from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Rachie told council members the loan has been approved, but USDA officials approved more applications than the government allocated for the 2022 fiscal year, which goes from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. He says they are just waiting for the allocation to be made. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Rachie said.

“We have not been able to get a definitive answer from the USDA on when they will actually apply the allocation to this guarantee. But, we have a backup plan because we would like to be in the ground before we get a hard freeze in January,” he said. “Friday this week is the deadline for the bids to do the initial construction, the site work and the construction work.”

Rachie said they are going to go through the permitting process and get a bridge loan along with equity in order to begin construction. When Councilman Adams asked for a clarification Rachie agreed, “As soon as the allocation is in place the loan will close with the bank.”

Rachie said they haven’t been sitting idle on the hotel project, there are just a lot of things that take place behind the scenes. He said all the structural engineering is complete as well as the construction drawing done for the foundations. “We’re now moving on to get 100% of construction drawings done on the entire hotel,” he said.

On Tuesday Mason City Council approved a consent for business restructuring from SBMC, LLC. Rachie said they are finalizing financing for the construction of the family entertainment center at Southbridge Mall.

They are intending to utilize the Opportunity Zone (OZ) funding program through the federal government to assist in the development. As part of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, OZ loans allow for investment into lower income tract areas, like downtown Mason City.

Rachie explained that in order to capitalize on the program SBMC needs to move mall property into a qualified OZ business and fund. He said this is the last thing they need to do before investors could begin putting money into the project. This same group of developers will be advancing the project under the new ownership structure.

In a separate but related matter the council approved a work-change order on the skywalk between Music Man Square and the hotel site. The change order is for the installation of a temporary enclosure at the west end of the skywalk to protect it until the hotel is attached. Rachie said he was willing to work with the city to cover the additional costs.

As to why the skywalk was built before the hotel, Rachie explained, “Frankly you can’t build these two together, there was no way to do it, you had to do one or the other,” he said.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel agreed. “We needed to keep moving forward. We saved a lot of money (starting the project when they did) as construction costs continue to skyrocket.” He said he has heard the comments calling it “a skywalk to nowhere,” however he likes to think of it as, “A skywalk to the future.”