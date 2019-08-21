Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club will host a show featuring the collectible die-cast cars and other nostalgic and unique toys to buy, sell, or trade.
The show will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Great Country Motors. Vendors should arrive at 8 a.m. to set up.
The event will include lunch at noon, downhill race at 1 p.m., and a raffle at 2 p.m. A freewill donation will be collected as well.
Those needing vendor or membership information may contact Dave Robles at 641-425-4739 or Jeff Hansen at 612-991-5882.
Great Country Motors is located at 1881 S Eisenhower Ave., Mason City.
