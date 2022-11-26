Home décor store plants roots in Nora Springs

Humble Beginnings, a hand-made, home décor shop formerly located in Hanlontown, has just reopened in Nora Spring and is ready for the upcoming holiday season. The shop, owned and operated by JoAnn Kaasa, specializes in one-of-a-kind seasonal wreaths, trees, swags and more.

Kaasa started selling her artistic pieces at craft shows over 30 years ago. When she got tired of packing and hauling her wares to various shows she opened a shop in a converted chicken coop on her family’s farm in Hanlontown. After her husband died, her children moved her to a smaller home in Mason City.

“It was a little house, not enough room to do it (her crafts). She missed it, because she is a very creative person. Creators have to create or they’re not happy. So I said, ‘Mom, we’re going to do it.’ I kind of pressured her. She got into it and this is what happened,” said Kaasa’s daughter, Doy Gilbert, as she waved her arm indicating the intricately crafted holiday wreaths and seasonal décor displayed across walls and tables in the shop.

Although both Kaasa and Gilbert live in Mason City, “We thought it would be good for her to be in Nora Springs because if I can’t help her, they (Kaasa's sons who live in Nora Springs) would be around to help. We found this building and it was exactly the right size … a space that wasn’t too small or too big and didn’t involve stairs,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert, a retired elementary art teacher in the Mason City School District, said she had just planned to clean, paint and offer assistance. “Then, product needed to get made, so I started designing too. But she is the head designer,” Gilbert said of her mother. “I have a different style than she does, but I’m learning.”

“I used to love to hire friends to help me design because I like getting a different style, because everybody sees it different,” Kaasa said. A person learns from whoever they work with. “They learned from me and I learned from them,” she said, even someone as artistic as her daughter Doy, who needed to learn the mechanics of putting a wreath together.

While the bows and bells and florals may seem to be the time consuming part of wreath design, Kassa explained it is the mechanics that hold up the process. Mechanics is, "...having to figure out how to make this bird stay in this nest on this wreath no matter what," Kaasa said.

Kaasa said she doesn’t like buying her craft product wholesale because she doesn’t like having to buy multiples of something in the same color. She would rather watch for sales and have tidbits of lots of things, which she keeps on open shelving so she doesn't lose track of what she had and what she needs.

She said she doesn’t start a project with a design in mind first. The design just comes together when she picks up a piece of something and then decides what it would look good with. “Then you start grabbing the little tidbits we have and we figure it out,” she said with a grin.

Kaasa has enough wreaths in stock to fill in the spaces as things sell, but no two wreaths are alike. Many of Kaasa’s wreaths are created for the full winter season or for winter into spring.

For now, the shop will only be open until Christmas, but Gilbert said they are debating on whether to open a few times a year in spring and fall as well.

Humble Beginnings, 26 North Hawkeye Ave. in Nora Springs, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays from now until Dec. 18.