Holy Battle: Saints to take on Green Devils in Game of the Week

I’ve been told by my editors that I talk about the weather a lot in my stories, but I have to do it at least one more time.
Most of the area games scheduled for Friday night have been either moved up to Thursday or postponed, due to the winter storm that will deluge North Iowa with snow tonight and into tomorrow.
Therefore, this week’s Globe Gazette Game of the Week is a bit later than usual. On Tuesday, we will travel to Osage for the girls basketball game between the Green Devils and their Top of Iowa foe, St. Ansgar.
As I write this on Thursday afternoon, both the Saints and the Green Devils come into the matchup with one loss, with Osage at 9-1, and St. Ansgar at 11-1.
Earlier this season, the two squads faced off in St. Ansgar. That game went into overtime, and ultimately resulted in St. Ansgar handing Osage its only loss of the season.
The two teams are locked in a battle for the Top of Iowa East lead, and this game will have big implications. The Saints are 9-0 in conference play, while the Green Devils are currently 8-1 against TOI foes.
The gym should be packed for this one, and I fully expect it to go down to the wire again.
Three players have paced the Green Devils in scoring this season, with over 100 points. Sidney Brandau, Dani Johnson, and Ellie Bobinet have 174, 134, and 106 points, respectively, with Brandau shooting an impressive 55.2 percent from the field and leading the team with 87 rebounds.
Osage has absolutely dominated the competition this season. Aside from the one loss to St. Ansgar, the Green Devils have won every one of their games by at least 19 points.
For the Saints, Hali Anderson has the team lead with 205 points, for an average of 17.5 points per game. The story of the season so far though, has been the Saints’ defense. The Saints are currently on a 10-game winning streak, and over the past five games, have won by an average of 28.2 points. Over those same five games, the Saints have allowed a maximum of 32 points.
Tuesday will be a case of an unstoppable force beating an immovable object. Strength against strength, all for the conference lead.
I’ve been wrong before, and I’m sure I’ll be wrong again, but I expect this game to be almost as close as the one on Dec. 10. It may not go into overtime, but Osage will pull out a narrow victory as Brandau manages to break through the Saints’ defensive brick wall.
Score prediction: Osage 56, St. Ansgar 53