Holy Battle: Saints to take on Green Devils in Game of the Week

I’ve been told by my editors that I talk about the weather a lot in my stories, but I have to do it at least one more time.

Most of the area games scheduled for Friday night have been either moved up to Thursday or postponed, due to the winter storm that will deluge North Iowa with snow tonight and into tomorrow.

Therefore, this week’s Globe Gazette Game of the Week is a bit later than usual. On Tuesday, we will travel to Osage for the girls basketball game between the Green Devils and their Top of Iowa foe, St. Ansgar.

As I write this on Thursday afternoon, both the Saints and the Green Devils come into the matchup with one loss, with Osage at 9-1, and St. Ansgar at 11-1.

Earlier this season, the two squads faced off in St. Ansgar. That game went into overtime, and ultimately resulted in St. Ansgar handing Osage its only loss of the season.

The two teams are locked in a battle for the Top of Iowa East lead, and this game will have big implications. The Saints are 9-0 in conference play, while the Green Devils are currently 8-1 against TOI foes.