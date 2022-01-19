 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holly Day at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City on Jan. 22

Holly Day performing at Fat Hill Brewing.

Albert Lea’s Holly Rykes, performing as Holly Day Music, is a talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, with experience in piano, guitar, ukulele, accordion, and flute. She loves mixing and matching instruments to fit her easy-listening, Americana, vocal-driven pop style. Expect to hear some covers from artists like Ingrid Michaelson, Ed Sheeran, One Republic, Adele, Andy Grammer, and more, as well as Holly’s originals. No admission fee for this cozy 3 p.m. afternoon show.

