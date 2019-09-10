Now that Fall is here and people will be heading outdoors to hunt, the Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that the former Holland Prairie Conservation and Youth Hunting Area northeast of Leland is permanently closed to the public.
The area had been leased from private landowners and the lease was terminated earlier this year. As a result, the WCCB requests people respect this now private property.
But, the WCCB does manage many other hunting areas in the county.
For a complete listing of county-managed hunting areas in Winnebago County, people can go to www.winnebagoccb.com and look under the “Come Explore” tab for “Parks and Wildlife Areas.”
Each area will be listed, including its location, whether hunting is allowed and, if so, what type of hunting (upland, forest, wetland).
For more information about hunting in Winnebago County, can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.