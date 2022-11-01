Hockey players to salute military members at Saturday's game in Mason City

Mason City hockey, from little squirts to professional players, will salute current and veteran members of the military all day Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Salute to Veterans is in recognition of the 1133rd Transportation Company’s sendoff to Poland the following day on Nov. 6.

All games will be played at the Mason City Arena, 111 S. Washington Avenue, in Mason City.

The day begins with Mason City Youth Hockey’s youngest members, the Squirts, playing Waterloo. A special dedication to 1133rd’s Matt Platts, father of Ben Platts, a Squirts player, and a salute to all the Transportation Company’s members will begin at 10:45 a.m. with the puck dropping at 11 a.m.

The Salute to Veterans high school games, Mohawks vs Fremont, will incorporate a special jersey silent auction. Special jerseys have been made with the names of fallen soldiers printed across the top. The silent auction begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and continues through Sunday at noon. Bids may be placed through the Mason City Youth Hockey Facebook Event page.

All funds raised from the silent auction will go to Hooah Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to lend support to deployed troops, their stateside families, and returning veterans.

The junior-varsity game begins at 2 p.m., with the varsity game starting at 4 p.m. North Iowa Bulls vs Aberdeen Wings will play at 7:10 p.m.

Admission is free to all veterans.